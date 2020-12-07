Peterhead assistant Davie Nicholls looking for a more complete display after running Falkirk close

Assistant manager Davie Nicholls admitted it took a half-time rollicking to get Peterhead up to speed during Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Falkirk.

The Blue Toon were two goals behind at the break with Blair Alston and Connor Sammon on target for the Bairns.

It could have been worse for the visitors had it not been for an impressive display from Peterhead goalkeeper Joshua Rae.

The Blue Toon reduced the deficit with 13 minutes to go when substitute Lyall Cameron netted with a fine strike before Cameron and Jason Brown went close to earning Jim McInally’s men a share of the spoils.

Nicholls admitted Peterhead paid the price for a sluggish start against an in-form Falkirk side.

He said: “It was a case of too little, too late.

“You can’t afford to give teams like Falkirk a two-goal start.

“The manner in which we are losing goals just now is poor.

“We had some harsh words with the players at half-time and a few home truths came out.

“But by the end of the game the players saw that we can’t afford to just perform for 45 minutes.

“We need to be on it for the full game.

“We spoke about it after the game as individual errors are costing us every week.

“But we more than matched them in the second half. I felt we were the better team by a mile in the second half.

“They had a couple of counter-attacks and half-chances but we dominated the second half.

“On another day we would have got a draw.”

Attacker Ben Armour was a notable absentee from the Peterhead line-up after picking up a hamstring injury.

Nicholls said: “We have been unfortunate with injuries. It is not an excuse.

“We only get the players to training altogether once a week on a Tuesday.

“We try to set out a game plan, but that gets scuppered when people are injured.

“We got a phone call from Ben Armour on Friday, who would have been starting on Saturday, saying his hamstring wasn’t quite right.

“That impacted on our preparation, but the players showed in the second half that they are more than capable of climbing the league.

“It is about them putting that in place from the start of the game, not at half-time when we are 2-0 down.

“We were really pleased with the second half performance, especially for young Lyall, who scored a superb goal.”

The Blue Toon sit eighth in League One with six points from their opening seven matches ahead of the visit of East Fife to Balmoor this weekend.

Nicholls added: “We are in a hard run of fixtures but we go into the East Fife game looking to continue the second half performance against Falkirk.

“If we can implement that then we will give ourselves a really good chance.

“They will be well organised as Darren Young’s sides always are.

“We are at home so it will be up to us to try to get the win.”