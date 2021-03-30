Peterhead announce striker Isaac Layne has made loan move to League One rivals Dumbarton

Peterhead have announced striker Isaac Layne has been allowed to re-join League One rivals Dumbarton on loan.

The 25-year-old forward was at The Rock last season, scoring nine times, and has returned after being told by Balmoor boss Jim McInally his game-time would likely be limited for the rest of the campaign.

Layne, who has scored three Blue Toon goals, has struggled with injuries during his time at the north-east club.

McInally, whose team beat Jim Duffy’s Sons 1-0 on Saturday, said: “I spoke to Isaac about not starting games due to the arrival of Niah Payne and Kieran McGrath, as well as Derek Lyle returning to fitness and the growth seen in Derryn Kesson.

“We agreed that he would probably see more game time if he went somewhere on loan.

“He enjoyed his year at Dumbarton so it made sense for him to go there.”