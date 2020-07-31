Peterhead announce departure of veteran Jamie Stevenson

Peterhead have announced Jamie Stevenson has left the club ahead of the new season.

The versatile 36-year-old, who has been utilised by boss Jim McInally at full-back in recent times, has played more than 200 times for Peterhead in a six-year spell.

McInally told the Peterhead website: “Jamie has been a terrific player for me at three different clubs. I must have managed him in over 300 games in total so you could easily say I am a fan of his.”

“He has been a great servant to Peterhead, however, we have agreed that he will leave us now. Of course, I wish him well in whatever he does next.”

Former Aberdeen youth academy prospect Stevenson made national headlines in 2003 after he was picked up by La Liga side Real Mallorca while holidaying in Spain. He has also turned out for Alloa, Morton, East Stirling, Cowdenbeath and Morton.