Peterhead: Andy McDonald challenges out-of-sorts side to banish bad run

Andy McDonald insists the out-of-sorts Peterhead players cannot afford to get bogged down in their recent run of form.

The Blue Toon were poor in defeat to Airdrieonians last weekend despite the 3-2 scoreline, on the back of losses at Falkirk and Montrose.

While Peterhead have faced four sides who should be among the promotion contenders, that comes as little consolation to a team who know they have more quality than they are currently showing.

McDonald has not been pleased with his own performances so far, but wants Peterhead to look forward, rather than dwell on disappointment.

He said: “We have been underperforming as a team. I wouldn’t put it down to one thing.

“If you look through the team, myself included, we can all put our hands up and say we’ve not been at it the last few weeks.

Late flurry does not mask off-key display https://t.co/vNmLRPDsEH — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) August 21, 2021

“When you’ve got that many boys not at it, it’s going to be hard to win games. I don’t think we can dwell on it too much; if you do that it’s going to carry into the next week.

“Confidence can take a hit, for some people more than others. I know myself we’re a good team and it’s about us getting back to doing things properly and playing to the best our abilities.”

After the 3-2 defeat on Saturday, Peterhead sit two points and one place above their opponents East Fife, who occupy last place in League One.

McDonald added: “We’re probably both in the same position: we’re desperate for points.

“It’s a big game and we need to be going with the attitude that we need to win the game, even if it’s away from home.

“You look at the games we’ve had so far and it’s been a hard start to the season. That’s not an excuse. We just need to pick up points and the momentum will swing the other way.”

The former Elgin and St Mirren defender is also looking for an improvement in his own performances.

He added: “They’ve been up and down I would say. Last week I was miles off it and not good enough at all.

“In previous weeks I’ve been OK in spells, but last week was not good.”