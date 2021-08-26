Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Andy McDonald challenges out-of-sorts side to banish bad run

By Jamie Durent
26/08/2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald (left) challenges Robbie Leitch of Cove Rangers.
Andy McDonald insists the out-of-sorts Peterhead players cannot afford to get bogged down in their recent run of form.

The Blue Toon were poor in defeat to Airdrieonians last weekend despite the 3-2 scoreline, on the back of losses at Falkirk and Montrose.

While Peterhead have faced four sides who should be among the promotion contenders, that comes as little consolation to a team who know they have more quality than they are currently showing.

McDonald has not been pleased with his own performances so far, but wants Peterhead to look forward, rather than dwell on disappointment.

He said: “We have been underperforming as a team. I wouldn’t put it down to one thing.

“If you look through the team, myself included, we can all put our hands up and say we’ve not been at it the last few weeks.

“When you’ve got that many boys not at it, it’s going to be hard to win games. I don’t think we can dwell on it too much; if you do that it’s going to carry into the next week.

“Confidence can take a hit, for some people more than others. I know myself we’re a good team and it’s about us getting back to doing things properly and playing to the best our abilities.”

After the 3-2 defeat on Saturday, Peterhead sit two points and one place above their opponents East Fife, who occupy last place in League One.

McDonald added: “We’re probably both in the same position: we’re desperate for points.

“It’s a big game and we need to be going with the attitude that we need to win the game, even if it’s away from home.

“You look at the games we’ve had so far and it’s been a hard start to the season. That’s not an excuse. We just need to pick up points and the momentum will swing the other way.”

The former Elgin and St Mirren defender is also looking for an improvement in his own performances.

He added: “They’ve been up and down I would say. Last week I was miles off it and not good enough at all.

“In previous weeks I’ve been OK in spells, but last week was not good.”