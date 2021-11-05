Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy hopes to capitalise on improved defence with goal return

By Jamie Durent
05/11/2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action against Montrose
Andy McCarthy wants to contribute more in the final third for Peterhead, on the back of their improved defensive performances.

Switching to a back three has allowed McCarthy and his fellow midfielders greater freedom and the former Partick Thistle man wants to make it count.

Scott Brown has been a regular scorer this season and heads the goalscoring charts with six, while Hamish Ritchie has a couple of goals and assists to his name.

McCarthy’s only goal to date came as Peterhead beat Clyde 3-2, but with manager Jim McInally able to switch to a back three – normally David Wilson, Jason Brown and Andy McDonald – it gives the midfielders greater freedom to get forward.

“I can get forward a bit more and play in the final third, knowing I’ve got that protection behind me now,” said McCarthy. “You can make more forward runs and it’s something I had to add to my game.

Peterhead midfielder Andrew McCarthy.
“Scott has always done it and Hamish added it to his game last season. I need to be doing it more and I’ve probably not done it enough since I have been at the club.

“We were good against Montrose and the back three is working well. The defensive side of things is a big plus; Brett Long has been really good and made some big saves, but the back three suits the guys back there.

“We look a lot more solid and sometimes you need your goalie to help out. But we feel a lot more secure on the pitch with the way it’s been.”

The 0-0 draw with Montrose made it four games unbeaten for Peterhead and they take that run to Airdrieonians – another side at the top of League One – this weekend.

After a poor start to the season, the Blue Toon appear to have turned a corner and have generated some momentum.

McCarthy added: “It’s quite funny as since I’ve been here, we hadn’t won our first game. Then we did against Alloa, but didn’t kick on and had some really tough games.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie hits the bar against Montrose.
“Beating Dumbarton kick-started us and gave us that belief. We had lost four or five games by one goal, but the boys have turned a corner.

“There’s belief and there’s a lot of quality players in the team. We’ve got good enough players to go and influence the game.

“(Goals were) something we missed last season, but the goals have come from everywhere so far, which is good. We need to get that balance right between defence and attack, but we’re creating chances.”