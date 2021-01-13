Peterhead and Cove Rangers could use furlough scheme again after League One put into cold storage

All three north SPFL clubs who have had their season suspended will explore using the furlough scheme again.

Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Elgin City have had their fixtures up until January 30 postponed, due to the Scottish FA shutting down football below the Championship for a three-week period.

During the last lockdown over the summer, between the 2019-20 season being ended and pre-season starting for the new campaign, a large number of SPFL clubs used the furlough scheme to ease some of their financial burden.

The coronavirus job retention scheme was extended by the UK Government last month until the end of April this year. It allows businesses to claim 80% of employees’ salaries, up to £2,500 a month.

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison said: “It has been a lifeline for clubs and businesses.

“Without it I don’t know where we would have been. We probably wouldn’t have had a team.

“It’s allowed us to continue at least playing, when things started up again. Now we’re in this situation once more, it’ll be a lifeline again.

“Everyone won’t fall into the furlough category; we’ve got three new signings and the rules don’t allow that, so their wages will have to be paid.”

Cove Rangers are also due to discuss their usage of furlough, with the decision to be taken at a board meeting.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters said the club hoped to take advantage of the scheme again.

They used it last year with Tatters at one stage suggesting they would struggle to survive as a club if the scheme was not extended.