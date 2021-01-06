Peterhead: Alan Cook hopes for change of fortune after latest setbacks

Alan Cook hopes Peterhead are due a change of fortune to string together a consistent set of results.

The Blue Toon were reduced to nine men in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Cove Rangers, with Simon Ferry and Steven Boyd both seeing red.

Jim McInally’s side have also been struggling for personnel of late, with Derryn Kesson the only substitute used on Saturday and several players sitting on the sidelines.

Cook was one of those who played the full game on Saturday and hopes once the misfortune fades, they can get back to picking up points again.

He said: “In most games we’ve had a challenge of some sort – a substitution in the first half, a red card or a decision that’s went against us. If we get a run of games where we don’t have that, I do believe we’ll start to get a few more comfortable results.

“I’m sure the manager is pulling his hair out, having as few players as he does and that’s another couple out for next week.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“We’ve got a good squad there and the boys that have been playing are in excellent condition. Credit to them for covering the extra yards. But it’s a dilemma for the manager.”

Blue Toon boss McInally has been able to add to his squad since the January window opened, however, with the additions of Jordon Brown and forward Niah Payne.

Brown returned to the club from fellow League One side Cove Rangers, while English winger Payne had been training with the club prior to penning a short-term deal.

Cook was full of praise for how his team-mates responded to going down to nine men against Cove Rangers, as they went down 1-0.

He added: “We gave everything in the second half to stay in it as long as we can. You’ve got to take a gamble at some point and unfortunately it didn’t come off for us.

“You’re in an uphill battle when you go down to nine men and we’ve just come up short unfortunately.

“When you’re down to nine men everyone’s playing all over the place. You’ve just to graft as best you can and hope you get a bit of luck.”

Peterhead are back in action on Saturday in the Scottish Cup against familiar opposition. Stenhousemuir are the visitors to Balmoor, the same outfit who ended their bid for League Two promotion in the 2017-18 play-offs.