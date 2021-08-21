Peterhead’s late comeback in vain as Airdrieonians take 3-2 triumph

A late comeback was not enough to grab Peterhead a point as they went down 3-2 to Airdrieonians at Balmoor.

Rhys McCabe opened the scoring from a free-kick and got his second with 20 minutes to go from the penalty spot.

Gabby McGill finished off the scoring with a well-taken third with Peterhead comfortably beaten on home soil.

Skipper Scott Brown dragged his side back into the game in the final 10 minutes and Russell McLean made it interesting with a close-range finish with a minute to go.

Peterhead had Simon Ferry back involved in midfield after an Achilles problem, while Derek Lyle came in for Russell McLean as an ankle knock saw the latter drop to the bench.

Airdrieonians, who travelled with a squad of 15 due to a number of Covid cases at the club this week, started the brighter, with Long forced into a smart double-save early to deny McGill and Dylan Easton.

After Brown drilled the Blue Toon’s first chance over the bar, Long was required to make an incredible one-handed save to deny Easton after he got a free header from Callum Smith’s cross.

However, after a cheap free-kick was given on the left side of the Peterhead box, McCabe lifted his effort over the wall and beyond Long.

The visitors were getting plenty of joy going forward and a wonderful flowing move should have brought a second, with Adam Frizzell firing wide of goal.

Peterhead’s best opportunity of the first half came on 27 minutes after positive work by Josh Mulligan down the right saw him stand the ball up to Lyle in the middle, but his header was straight at Max Currie.

Manager Jim McInally needed his side to start the second half better than they did the first but again, Long was called into action as he clawed away a rising shot from Frizzell.

There were some signs of optimism though, with Mulligan sending a teasing ball across the face of goal which Lyle and Niah Payne both narrowly missed.

Callum Gallagher saw a one-on-one chance kept out by the legs of Long but the lead was doubled with 20 minutes to go.

Easton slipped in Smith and he was chopped down in the box by Ryan Conroy, with McCabe sending Long the wrong way from the spot.

Two became three shortly after, as McGill rounded the goalkeeper and slotted in to seal a convincing win for the Diamonds.

Brown’s goal, volleying into the top corner after a set-piece was cleared to him, was spectacular and substitute McLean turned in from close range with a minute left of normal time.

However, despite frantic late efforts, the hosts were unable to salvage a draw.