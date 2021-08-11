Peterhead advance in SPFL Trust Trophy after Niah Payne nets double against Dundee ‘B’

Peterhead progressed in the SPFL Trust Trophy, beating Dundee reserves 2-1 in a hard-fought first round contest at Forfar’s Station Park.

Jim McInally’s League One side will now play East Fife – another third tier outfit – in the second round of the competition.

The Blue Toon got the better of a Dark Blues side bossed by Dens first-teamers Liam Fontaine and Cammy Kerr, with Niah Payne’s double giving them victory after Corey Panter had put the home side in front.

Former Dees Derek Lyle and Ryan Conroy started for Peterhead, with Simon Ferry on the bench.

However, in a quirk of the Challenge Cup rules, Balmoor loanees Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Danny Strachan turned out for their parent side.

The first half was a competitive affair with the Blue Toon enjoying the better of the opening phases.

Hamish Ritchie and Jordon Brown both went close for McInally’s side early doors.

The Dark Blues grew into the contest as it wore on, with Cameron working Lenny Wilson in the Peterhead goal, and took the lead through Panter as he headed a Cameron corner in at the far post on 35 minutes.

Almost immediately Peterhead were level as Niah Payne fired beyond Lawlor two minutes later.

Following a series of good stops by visiting keeper Wilson to keep the Blue Toon level, Payne would add his second on 70 minutes, taking advantage of a slack pass at the back before firing a fine strike high into the net.

In stoppage time, Dees substitute Ewan White had the chance to force penalties, but knocked his effort over the bar from inside the six-yard box.