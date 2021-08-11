Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead advance in SPFL Trust Trophy after Niah Payne nets double against Dundee ‘B’

By Reporter
11/08/2021, 10:05 pm
Peterhead forward Niah Payne.
Peterhead progressed in the SPFL Trust Trophy, beating Dundee reserves 2-1 in a hard-fought first round contest at Forfar’s Station Park.

Jim McInally’s League One side will now play East Fife – another third tier outfit – in the second round of the competition.

The Blue Toon got the better of a Dark Blues side bossed by Dens first-teamers Liam Fontaine and Cammy Kerr, with Niah Payne’s double giving them victory after Corey Panter had put the home side in front.

Former Dees Derek Lyle and Ryan Conroy started for Peterhead, with Simon Ferry on the bench.

However, in a quirk of the Challenge Cup rules, Balmoor loanees Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Danny Strachan turned out for their parent side.

The first half was a competitive affair with the Blue Toon enjoying the better of the opening phases.

Hamish Ritchie and Jordon Brown both went close for McInally’s side early doors.

The Dark Blues grew into the contest as it wore on, with Cameron working Lenny Wilson in the Peterhead goal, and took the lead through Panter as he headed a Cameron corner in at the far post on 35 minutes.

Almost immediately Peterhead were level as Niah Payne fired beyond Lawlor two minutes later.

Following a series of good stops by visiting keeper Wilson to keep the Blue Toon level, Payne would add his second on 70 minutes, taking advantage of a slack pass at the back before firing a fine strike high into the net.

In stoppage time, Dees substitute Ewan White had the chance to force penalties, but knocked his effort over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

