Peterhead 3-2 Clyde: Blue Toon move off the bottom of League One

Peterhead moved off the foot of League One after a Balmoor thriller against Clyde with all five goals coming before the break.

Andrew McCarthy opened the scoring for the hosts after five minutes but the advantage lasted just four minutes with David Goodwillie levelling from the spot after Josh Mulligan was adjudged to have fouled the Bully Wee’s top scorer inside the area.

Scott Brown restored the home team’s lead after 18 minutes, firing home from the edge of the box, and within 60 seconds it was 3-1 when Russell McLean shot into the top corner from 12 yards.

Clyde pulled one back four minutes before the break when Goodwillie scrambled home his second from close range.

But Peterhead held on to claim a welcome victory to move up to eighth with six points from their opening six games.

Peterhead’s assistant manager Davie Nicholls said: “In the first half we showed what we can do.

“The boys were excellent, particularly in the first half hour when I thought we were exceptional with some of the football we played and the goals we scored.

“Their first one was the softest penalty I’ve ever seen. I just couldn’t understand it.

“For their second one, we always say to the players to pick up bodies in the box as that what hurts you but the guy has pulled into space and got a free header.

“If we’d said that before the game that we’d go in 3-2 up at half time, we’d have taken it, given the way results have been going in the past few weeks.

“But I thought in the second half, our keeper only had one save to make but we had a few half chances and the boys played some really good stuff.

“Hopefully that will stand them in good stead moving forward.”

Nicholls was pleased to see his side being ore ruthless in front of goal.

He said: “We were on the front foot and we took care with our final ball which was really important.

“The guys took their chances and were pretty ruthless instead of before, where we’ve maybe huffed and puffed, particularly in the East Fife game when we had countless chances and hit the bar all the time. The boys stuck at it and got their rewards against Clyde.”

Midfielder Hamish Ritchie was pleased to pick up a second league win of the season and end a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

He said: “I think the last few weeks we’ve not been getting the breaks but this time we scored three goals in the first half and we don’t often really see that.”