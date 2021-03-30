Peterhead 0-2 Clyde: Frustration for Jim McInally’s men against the Bully Wee

Peterhead endured an evening of frustration as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Clyde at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon enjoyed the bulk of possession during a fairly uneventful first half but struggled to test Clyde goalkeeper David Mitchell.

The visitors upped the tempo after the break with substitute Craig Howie blasting the Bully Wee in front just after the hour mark before Ross Cunningham doubled the advantage with a cool finish.

The hosts made one alteration from the side that defeated Dumbarton 1-0 at the weekend with Steven Boyd stepping in to replace Niah Payne.

The Blue Toon were without Isaac Layne following his loan move to Dumbarton, while former Dundee United and Aberdeen forward David Goodwillie was a notable absentee for the Bully Wee.

Peterhead made an encouraging start and maintained possession with a calm authority.

Ryan Conroy almost grabbed the opener for the Blue Toon with a sweetly-struck free kick from 25 yards that was tipped around the post by Mitchell in the Clyde goal.

Conroy produced an enticing delivery from the resulting corner kick with on-loan Inverurie Locos midfielder Hamish Ritchie inches away from connecting.

Steven Boyd tried his luck from range soon after but the former Hamilton Accies attacker’s shot on the turn flew over the crossbar.

Lewis Jamieson lashed a wild effort high and wide on a rare foray forward from the visitors but Peterhead were the game’s dominant force as they pressed for the opening goal.

Some great build-up play from the hosts culminated in Boyd picking out Keiran Freeman at the back post but his effort flew back across goal and was eventually scrambled clear by the overworked Clyde defence as they held on until the break without conceding.

Clyde boss Danny Lennon made a change at the break with Howie replacing midfielder Jack Thomson as his side looked for a foothold in the game after being second best for much of the first half.

A quick throw-in from Ritchie sent Ben Armour through on goal but Mitchell managed to gather his attempt at the second attempt.

Boyd and Ritchie looked Peterhead’s most likely route to a goal but Clyde began to grow in confidence as the game wore on.

The visitors opened the scoring thanks to a thunderous strike from substitute Howie that fizzed into the top corner with Blue Toon goalkeeper Josh Rae helpless.

Peterhead shuffled their pack immediately with Jordon Brown and Payne replacing Armour and Boyd.

But it got worse for the Balmoor side after 73 minutes when Cunningham beat Andy McDonald to an Ally Love cross before calmly rounding Rae and slotting home into an empty net.

The home side tried to respond with Blue Toon substitute Derek Lyle unlucky to see his downward header bounce back off the post as time ticked down.

Next up for Peterhead is a trip to Forfar next Tuesday.