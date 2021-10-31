Peterhead 0-0 Montrose: Blue Toon goalkeeper Brett Long produces another impressive display to earn Balmoor men a point

Peterhead made it four games unbeaten with their second successive goalless draw at Balmoor with a share of the spoils against ten-man Montrose.

Veteran defender Sean Dillon was sent off for the visitors after a second half tangle with former Gable Endie Russell McLean.

Brett Long in the home goal again produced a top class display with excellent saves from Terry Masson and Chris Antoniazzi while the Blue Toon saw Hamish Ritchie’s close-range header crash off the crossbar and a McLean effort late on chalked off for offside.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point apiece was just about the right outcome.

He said: “I thought it was a fair result and pleasing to a certain extent.

“When Derek Lyle came off, we were back to having a really young team again and I thought we looked solid enough and our goalkeeper had two brilliant saves.

“I didn’t think the disallowed goal was offside as I thought their left back was playing Russell on but a draw was a fair result.

“They’ll probably complain about the red card but they should have been down to ten men in the first half for the tackle on Jason Brown. To be fair once the referee has seen it, I think he knew he’d got it wrong.”

The result leaves the Blue Toon in seventh spot while Montrose sit third and a point behind League One pacesetters Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers.

McInally added: “We had prepared for Montrose, we know how they play, they play on top of (Graham) Webster and I think we got our shape right.

“You’ve got to remember that we’ve got an 18-year-old on one side and a 19-year-old on the other and young lads in the middle. They’re a good side and we stood up to them quite well.

“We just need to keep working on trying to be more solid defensively but we’ve maybe lost our way a wee bit going forward.

“Hamish Ritchie was nowhere near it on the ball but he did really well without the ball.

“That’s the minimum you can ask when they’re not playing well – they do their jobs and I think that’s where we are at the minute.”

Home skipper Scott Brown felt his side should have taken all three points.

He said: “I’m a bit disappointed. They went down to ten men with a bit to go and we looked a bit more dangerous but they’re a good side.

“It’s a point and we probably played better than we did last week so we keep our unbeaten run going but we could have won it.

“They don’t lose a lot of goals and have been free-scoring in the last couple of weeks. It just shows how far we’ve come in the last month or so that we’re drawing with Montrose and feeling a bit disappointed.

“We got into some good positions in the first half but our final ball let us down.

“Brett had two fantastic saves at the other end and if he keeps doing that, I don’t see why he can’t go on and play at a higher level.”