Only way is up for Peterhead as striker Rory McAllister looks for rise up League One

Peterhead captain Rory McAllister believes it’s time for them to start looking up the table rather than down.

The Blue Toon’s 3-0 win against Stranraer on Saturday moved them up to seventh in League One and nine points clear of bottom spot – which is occupied by Saturday’s opponents.

Balmoor skipper McAllister reckons they need to be aiming for a push towards the promotion play-off places.

The Buchan outfit are seven points adrift of East Fife in fourth but the next two matches provide chances to claw back ground on the top four as Jim McInally’s men visit Airdrieonians on Saturday and host the Methil men next weekend.

Striker McAllister said: “We’re nine clear of Stranraer which is good and I think now we want to look up the way rather than worry about looking down the way.

“But we need to keep winning, we can’t be complacent, but if we do keep winning then we will be pushing up the table.

“If we win our next two games we will be in the mix with the teams above us.

“I thought we played well against Airdrie at home and didn’t get the result we deserved.

“I was suspended when we played East Fife at the start of the season, but they played well and we managed to get a 1-1 draw.

“If we turn up and play as we did on Saturday then we can give anyone a game and we don’t fear anyone in the league because there isn’t much difference in the standard.

“We’ve got good players and a good squad and if we can start to score a few more goals we’ll win far more games than we’ll lose.”

Saturday’s victory was Peterhead’s first in three matches. They had lost their previous two fixtures to Forfar in the league and Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup, which followed a draw with Montrose.

McAllister believes the Blue Toon haven’t had the results their performances have merited in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old added: “Recently maybe our performances haven’t got the results they should have.

“We played very well at Raith in the Scottish Cup and lost, and even at home against Montrose we were the better team – not by a huge amount – but we could have won rather than drawn.

“I think we’re playing well at the moment. The team that’s going out on the park is doing well and hopefully that can continue to be the case.”

Against Stranraer the Blue Toon dominated the vast majority of the game and deservedly claimed the points.

The only fright they had during the game was when Stranraer won a penalty in the second period when already 2-0 down, however, goalie Greg Fleming saved James Hilton’s strike from 12 yards and his effort on the rebound.

“We dominated the majority, if not all, of the first half,” McAllister said.

“I thought we played really well and could’ve had a couple more goals. Then the second half wasn’t as good as the first half but we were still the better team and more than good enough to win the game.

“On another day we could have had five goals and overall it was a good performance.

“Other than the defeat to Forfar we’ve been playing well for the last few weeks, so it was pleasing to get the reward.”

McAllister has only scored four goals this season, but has been happy with his contribution to the team. He was heavily involved in setting up Ryan Conroy for Peterhead’s first two goals at the weekend.

He said: “It’s always good to score, but I felt I contributed enough in the game to be pleased with my performance.

“It’s frustrating when you get close and then there were a couple of last-ditch challenges that stopped me. But if I keep playing like that then I will get chances and get goals.”