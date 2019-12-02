McInally fed up of Peterhead hard-luck stories

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says he’s fed up of hard luck stories after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Forfar.

The Blue Toon, who are eighth in League 1, could have moved eight points clear of the relegation play-off spot – which is occupied by the Loons – with a win at Station Park.

But the Buchan side were unable to take anything from the trip to Angus, despite having dominant spells across the 90 minutes.

Gaffer McInally said: “People said to me after the game that we didn’t deserve to lose.

“But I’m fed up hearing that now because we only have ourselves to blame – there’s no excuses.

“They started better than us and then we had a dominant 15-minute spell. But they changed their shape to stop us playing round them so easily.

“Once that happened we had to play percentage football and keep turning them because the artificial pitch was starting to freeze up so it wasn’t easy to play on.

“They were hungrier during that spell, turning us, getting in behind, and because they’d scored they got a lift.

“Up until we scored we battered them. Aidan Smith has been one-on-one and it’s saved, he’s hit the inside of the post and it goes along the line and not in.

“Ryan Conroy had a one-on-one chance so the goalie (Marc McCallum) made two or three good saves.

“At least we are working the keeper – but I won’t say we were unlucky because we have a softness about us at times.

“I’m fed up of hard luck stories – I don’t want to hear them – we only have ourselves to blame.”

He added: “The second goal comes from a mistake and if you keep making those mistakes you get punished, unlucky or not.

“It was really frustrating because we had them under pressure for 20 minutes or so and got our equaliser.

“Then a minute later they score again. It was poor defending because we should have stopped the cross.

“It’s frustrating because Greg Fleming went through the whole game with nothing of note to do, but we concede twice and lose.”

Ross Forbes put Forfar in front with a free-kick from the edge of the box on 21 minutes

The visitors levelled with a penalty from captain Rory McAllister, who was tripped in the box by Mark Docherty in the 68th minute.

But seconds later the Loons led again when Murray MacKintosh scored from close range.

Aidan Smith hit a post in the closing stages but the Blue Toon were unable find another equaliser.