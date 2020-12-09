North-east foes Fraserburgh and Peterhead come together with festive message and cards

Buchan rivals, Peterhead Football Club and Fraserburgh Football Club, have united to send a Christmas message of goodwill.

Peterhead and Fraserburgh have been rivals on the pitch for over a century, but together they are asking people to “love thy neighbour” this Christmas following this particularly difficult year.

The two sides have launched Christmas cards – which can be purchased from both clubs – featuring snowmen in Broch and Blue Toon scarves.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble said: “The year 2020, as all other global events have, will be forever written in history, but this year, due to modern communication methods, the major issues have been at the forefront of everyone’s conversation.

“Not everyone is comfortable with modern communication methods and there is a lot to dislike about it, but one positive is how it has helped with a shift in attitudes to any sort of discrimination towards others. Long may that continue.

“Ourselves and Peterhead FC can hopefully show that together we can put forward a simple message to everyone that while it is okay for people to have differences it is also okay to have fun together and share a laugh.

“2020 has been a horrible year for everyone but let us make sure that it is a year we can all learn from.”

Peterhead general manager Martin Johnston added: “This year has been difficult for everyone, and not everyone is as resilient as each other.

“We have all had to cope with the restrictions and protocols in our own way. We should all remember this when out and about in our respective communities.

“We should be less judgmental of others, especially those who are providing a service and who are trying their level best to do their jobs in difficult circumstances.

“If two age old rivals can set aside their differences to get a message out there, so can everyone else.”