Peterhead’s Fleming takes clean sheet and point as positives from Montrose stalemate

For goalie Greg Fleming, a clean sheet and a solid defensive display were the positives to take from Peterhead’s 0-0 draw with Montrose.

The Blue Toon and the Gable Endies served up a stalemate at Balmoor. It was an encounter where defences were on top and neither keeper was particularly busy.

Although disappointed not to make it three wins in a row in League 1, Fleming could take some positives and said: “It was a tight game, I felt both teams cancelled each other out.

“There weren’t many clear chances, but we had the better of what there was.

“I don’t think they had a shot on target, but we weren’t able to score.

“It’s a point again which pushes us further away from the bottom of the table which is good.

“Conceding one goal in three games isn’t bad at all and if you can keep clean sheets you won’t get beat.

“Hopefully we can carry that on, but also get a few more wins on the board.

“I thought the defence was brilliant. I didn’t really have much to do, Montrose didn’t have a shot on target and that was because of how well the boys in front of me played.”

After six games without a win the Blue Toon are now unbeaten in three with Saturday’s draw following victories against Raith and Clyde.

The Buchan outfit are still eighth in the table, but Fleming added: “It’s maybe taken us a bit of time to get used to the league.

“In the last four games we have been good – even when we lost 1-0 to Dumbarton we played well but didn’t take our chances.

“We deserved to win against Raith Rovers and Clyde and we maybe did edge it against Montrose.

“But it was a battle, they had won six games in a row so maybe it wasn’t the worst result in the world to draw.”

In the first period on Saturday Peterhead were the better team but struggled to fashion clear opportunities.

Rory McAllister had a snapshot deflected just over and Jamie Stevenson warmed the palms of former Dons keeper Aaron Lennox with two free-kicks from 30 yards.

All the visitors offered in attack was a long range drive from Liam Callaghan that fizzed wide.

After the break Jack Leitch and Ryan Conroy had efforts saved by Lennox early on but that was it in terms of efforts on goal as both teams cancelled each other out.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said: “There’s been many a time we huffed and puffed and then make a mistake and lose but that didn’t happen which was pleasing.

“It was another clean sheet, the back four have really tightened up and that’s the positive to take from the game.

“There was no quality from both teams in the final third. First half especially we worked some good moves and the final pass wasn’t there.

“That’s the way it goes – but both teams showed a lot of endeavour.

“It wasn’t a good game to watch, but it’s good to see the hard work we’re putting in and how well we defended.

“The negative is that we didn’t play well enough with the ball.”

The Blue Toon lost Scott Brown to a hamstring problem just after the hour and McInally added: “I don’t think he’s too bad. He had tape on his hamstring before the game. We always seem to have this problem playing on grass after playing on Astroturf.”