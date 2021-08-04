Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Niah Payne earns Jim McInally praise after opening Peterhead account

By Jamie Durent
04/08/2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead forward Niah Payne.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes Niah Payne gets his rewards after scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic.

Payne got off the mark for the season by scoring against Falkirk on Saturday and looks to be striking up a partnership with fellow forward Russell McLean.

He joined the club in January and had been commuting from Leeds for training and games with the Blue Toon.

However, the 22-year-old moved to Glasgow last month and is now part of a regular travelling group that come up from the central belt.

McInally believes Payne is seeing the benefit of the relocation and felt he deserved his opening goal.

He said: “For me it was brilliant. He was poor against Stirling performance-wise but his effort was fantastic. It was just a case of encouraging to keep working as hard as he was working.

“He showed us at the end of last season he had a wee bit about him, with skill and pace. We’d seen in training he could finish, so it was nice of him to get that and hopefully it boosts his confidence even more.

Niah Payne in action against Cove Rangers.
“Sometimes people make judgements and have a look at him in pre-season games. With the likes of the game against Inverness, he travelled up from Leeds for that game.

“He was disappointed with how he played but if you know football, you know that’s going to happen. There’s no way he’s superman, that he can come up with not much football behind him, travel that far and expect to play well.

“His attitude is what enamoured us at the start. He was disappointed not to get a contract at Falkirk and when he came to train with us, he came knowing he couldn’t sign until the window opened again.

“He showed a brilliant attitude and hopefully he gets a wee run at it.”

McInally has been heartened too by the link-up play between Payne and McLean, given they both found the net against Alloa on Saturday.

Russell McLean.
McLean returned to the Blue Toon for a second spell in the summer after a two-year stint with Montrose.

McInally added: “They’re both good players and they’re both quick. They’re decent in the air – Niah is deceptive in the air and is quite good for his size.

“They certainly linked up well for their goals on Saturday. It was pleasing because it’s something we didn’t feel we had enough of last season, having people in the six-yard box.”