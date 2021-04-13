Niah Payne believes he’s yet to peak at Peterhead

Niah Payne believes his best is yet to come in a Peterhead shirt.

The winger joined the Blue Toon in January, but had to wait more than two months for his debut as a result of the lower league shutdown.

Since the Buchan outfit resumed last month the 22-year-old Englishman has featured in all six of their games.

Payne has enjoyed being part of Jim McInally’s side, but doesn’t think he has shown his best form yet.

The former Bradford City, Goole and Bridlington player is hoping he can peak in Peterhead’s final six games of the campaign.

Payne said: “I hadn’t played a game in a year so the run of games we’ve had has been my first in a long time.

“I feel I’ve settled in well and the gaffer has been really good with me.

“Now I’ve got a bit more match fitness I feel more comfortable and I feel I can kick on and do well for the team.

“I think my best is still to come between now and the end of the season.

“I feel like I’m improving with every game in terms of match fitness and also getting used to the league so I think I’ve still got a lot more to show.”

A move north

Payne decided to leave his native Yorkshire to move to Scotland when the opportunity arrived to sign for Peterhead in January.

Although it was a big commitment Payne believes it was worth it.

He added: “It was a big commitment to join Peterhead, but I was thankful for the opportunity to show what I could do.

“There’s been plenty to adjust to, but the gaffer and the boys have been really good with me and I’m enjoying it.”

Staying out of trouble

Between now and the end of the season Payne’s immediate focus is on ensuring Peterhead stay out of trouble in League One.

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle at Balmoor means the Blue Toon remain seventh in the table.

Although they are only four points shy of the promotion play-off places, they are also only four points above the relegation play-off spot.

But as he looks ahead to the remaining six matches this term, Payne is confident the Aberdeenshire side can get the results they require.

He said: “At the moment the table is very tight and every point matters really.

“It would have been good to take something from Saturday’s game, but unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.

“I think we’ve got enough to get the results we need.

“We’ve got a lot of quality players going forward who can score and create goals.

“I just felt that on Saturday it wasn’t our day. We had a couple of chances early on and if we’d put one of them away you might have seen a different game.”