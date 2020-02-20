New signing Luc Bollan can boost Peterhead clean sheet count – Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes new signing Luc Bollan can help them earn the shutouts to move away from League One relegation trouble.

The centre-back has joined the Blue Toon on loan from Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Dons last summer following his release by Dundee United.

Peterhead did try to recruit him at that time, but Bollan chose the option of full-time football and has been a regular in the Reds’ reserve team.

Last season Bollan had a loan spell at Cowdenbeath in League Two under Blue Brazil boss and dad Gary.

With the Blue Toon seventh in League One, but only two points above the relegation play-off place, clean sheets will be important in the remaining 12 games and McInally hopes Bollan and help shore up the Buchan outfit’s defence.

He said: “We had an interest in Luc at the start of the season and tried to sign him after his spell at Cowdenbeath and release from Dundee United.

“I feel as though we need a bit of height in our defence and Luc brings that.

“He’s tall and he’s very aggressive and that’s what we want Luc to bring to our team.

“I have felt we needed to increase our defensive options after Mick Dunlop went out on loan.

“It gives us another good option in defence, which is important for the rest of the season.

“With where we are in the league table as well, keeping clean sheets is important between now and the end of the season and hopefully Luc can help us do that.”

For McInally, knowing Bollan senior – a former Dundee United team-mate – has also helped to make the move possible.

The pair discussed what would be best for Luc and both felt senior games in League One would be beneficial for his development.

McInally added: “I talk to Luc’s dad pretty regularly anyway and he thinks Luc will benefit from getting back to playing men’s football again.

“In reserve football you train all week and you want to play a game on a Saturday.

“He had a taste of men’s football last season with Cowdenbeath and he enjoyed it.

“I think Gary thinks he will develop better playing against men and he feels it would be beneficial for him to go out and play against men again while still having the privilege of being a full-time footballer.”