New Peterhead striker Isaac Layne keen to make up for lost time after injury lay-off

The move to Peterhead gives Isaac Layne the chance to make up for lost time.

After missing nearly a year of football due to a cruciate ligament injury, Layne came back with nine goals in 21 games for Dumbarton last season.

However, he also broke his foot mid-way through the campaign, which he feels has robbed him of nearly two years of his career.

Layne became the first Peterhead signing of the summer last week and hopes it can be the start of a fruitful partnership.

He said: “I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to show and hopefully I can show that this year. I feel like I’m just getting started. Being injured I missed out on a lot of football over the last two years. I missed out the whole of the 2018-19 season.

“I played August-December this last season then I broke my foot. I played one game before lockdown. The last two years, I’ve only played consecutively for three months. I’m looking forward to playing a full season this year and it be a successful one at Peterhead.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Jim McInally) – I played Peterhead a few times this season and they’re a good footballing side. I’m looking forward to the season.

“He’s told me what he wants and I feel like it could really benefit my type of play. He said I’m a different type of striker to what he’s had and told me what we want to achieve. I’ve really bought into it.

“I just cannot wait to kick a ball. The Betfred Cup is in October and I’ve got that date marked in my calendar. I’m buzzing to meet the Peterhead fans and hopefully score a few goals this season.”

Layne sustained his cruciate ligament injury while playing for Stranraer and underwent surgery in January 2019.

He returned to his native Uganda, making use of a family connection, to help accelerate his rehab.

He added: “It was the heat. I heard you recover quicker during the heat and my cousin is a physio for the national team, so he took me through my whole rehab. He’s really good.

“When I came back, the last bits I could do with my physio at Dumbarton. I had my base (recovery) done in Uganda. My surgeon told me I wasn’t going to play for a year. I had my surgery in the January, he told me I wasn’t going to be back until January 2020. But I came back late in July, so I managed to cut nearly half the time off it.”

The Blue Toon are Layne’s sixth Scottish club, after he got started in the SPFL with Alloa Athletic in 2015. He has also played for Brechin City, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton.

Layne said: “I got picked up by Alloa when I was playing at Southend. I came up when they were in the Championship – it was really strong as Rangers, Hearts and Hibs were in the league. I was playing under-21s at Southend and still had some time on my contract but just wanted to play. We had Rangers that Tuesday and I was told I was playing. It was an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down.”