New boys Kyle Bailey and Kieran Freeman shine in Peterhead friendly win over Inverurie Locos

Boss Jim McInally felt new boys Kyle Bailey and Kieran Freeman were standouts in Peterhead’s 3-0 victory over Inverurie Locos.

Ben Armour’s penalty and counters from captain Scott Brown and Alan Cook meant the Blue Toon defeated the Railwaymen in the behind-closed-doors friendly at Harlaw Park.

English defender Bailey played as a trialist, with a deal agreed to sign the former Nybergsund player, and on-loan Dundee United full-back Freeman also featured.

McInally was full of praise for the new arrivals.

He said: “Kyle was excellent, he played centre-half and I was really pleased with him.

“He’s a good athlete, he very rarely goes to ground, shows composure and has good pace as well.

“So at the minute he looks like he’ll be a good signing for us.

“I was really pleased watching Kieran, he played well and he doesn’t look like your typical academy player.

“He gets wired in and when he’s under pressure he makes good decisions.

“I was really pleased watching him and I think he’ll do well for us this season.

“In terms of the overall performance it was OK from us.

‘‘There were a few things we could have done better in the first half, but generally up until we made changes it was a lot better in the second half.”

Locos skipper Neil McLean had a first half penalty saved by Lenny Wilson.

And Thomas Reid hit the crossbar in the second period.

Boss Andy Low said: “I thought our young players stood up really well and there were some strong performances.

“I thought it was a really competitive friendly and there was a bit of bite about it, which is what you want. It felt like a Highland League game, which is good.”