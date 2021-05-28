Jim McInally has hailed Peterhead captain Scott Brown’s loyalty after he agreed to stay with the club.

The skipper has committed himself to the Blue Toon once again, having first joined in the summer of 2016.

Balmoor boss McInally had feared the midfielder may have received a tempting offer to return to full-time football.

McInally said: “We’re delighted Scott is staying, because every summer we dread what probably should happen, which would be him stepping up to play full-time.

“He could go to other part-time clubs, but he always says if he’s going to play part-time he’ll do it at Peterhead.

“So we’ve just to be really grateful for his loyalty and we’re blessed that he keeps coming back, because he’s a terrific player.

“There’s a trust between Scott and the club and he didn’t want to prolong things this summer.

“He enjoys being captain of the club and he just wants to get on with it and it was music to my ears when he told me he was staying.”

Full-time return hasn’t come for Brown

There has previously been interest in Brown from Dunfermline and Falkirk, but a move back into the full-time game has never materialised for the former St Johnstone player.

McInally is thrilled Peterhead have benefited from that.

He added: “He’s got a top-class attitude, great fitness levels and on top of that he’s just a good footballer.

“I feel blessed that we’ve still got him, because it’s amazing the amount of people at other clubs who ask me how we’ve still got him.

“I think he’s maybe been a victim of football snobbery at times in that nobody has taken him full-time or made him an acceptable offer to go back full-time.

“Scott did well in St Johnstone’s first team and I remember speaking to Tommy Wright at the time and it was a big decision for them to let him go, because he had played a good number of games for them.

“And I think when he’s been with us he’s been a victim of football snobbery, where clubs might look at players like Scott at a lower level, but don’t put their money where their mouth is.

“But, at the end of the day we’re the beneficiaries from that with Scott and we’re grateful for it.”

Deal agreed with goalkeeper Long

Meanwhile, Peterhead have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Brett Long.

The 24-year-old is leaving East Fife when his contract at Bayview expires.

The former Dundee United and Motherwell player will compete with Lenny Wilson for a place between the posts.

McInally said: “Brett has good experience, but he is still at an age where he can improve as well.

“He’s had full-time football, he’s come down to part-time football and adapted well.

“I explained to him that Lenny had come in and done very well at the end of the season and he would need to fight for his place if he’s going to play.

“And he didn’t walk away from that challenge, which was pleasing.

“You need that competition and Lenny improved because of that competition with Josh and showed that he was up for it.

“Lenny earned the right to play this season and it’s up to him to show that wasn’t a flash in the pan.”

Rae set to depart

The arrival of Long means Josh Rae won’t be remaining at Balmoor, despite making 21 appearances this term.

He said: “Josh has been trying to find other clubs and when we got this opportunity with Brett we weren’t going to wait about with us being Josh’s last port of call.

“He came in and did really well last season, he maybe didn’t finish the best, but there were reasons for that and he moves on with our thanks for the contribution he made.”