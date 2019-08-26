More to come as Peterhead claim first League One win – McAllister

Peterhead captain Rory McAllister believes there is still much more to come from him and the team after securing their first league win of the season.

The Blue Toon beat Forfar Athletic 1-0 at Balmoor on Saturday with Jack Leitch’s goal securing their first three-point haul in League One this term.

Skipper McAllister has been battling an ankle problem but the striker looked to be getting back towards top form against the Loons, leading the line well and providing plenty of goal threat.

The 32-year-old said: “I’m competing, I’m giving my lot and trying to push as much as I can.

“I know I’m not quite there yet, but there was glimpses of it and I’ll get there.

“I felt I led the line well and was taking the ball in and making decent runs. It’s the sharpness I need, but there were glimpses, I would beat a couple of players but one time I fell over the ball.

“I am getting there and getting more games under the belt I will improve over the next few weeks.

“I’ve had a scan and there’s nothing major wrong with my ankle.

“It will need a little tidy-up operation because there’s bone where there used to be cartilage.

“But I’m going to keep going and get an injection to help me and hopefully get the operation at the end of the season.”

After their first league win this term McAllister wants the Blue Toon to maintain their performance level in the weeks ahead.

The Buchan talisman added: “I thought we probably edged it if you look over the whole game.

“I felt we had the better chances and it’s a good result for us because they are a good side who did very well last season. They’ve started well this season and we’ll take a lot of confidence from this win.

“Hopefully we can kick on now and get a good run of results.

“I thought we were quite comfortable even towards the end, we saw it out quite well. For most of the game we played well and created chances so it’s a good result.

“That’s the sort of standard we want to maintain because if we play like that we’ll be hard to beat at home.”

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum was tested early on by headers from McAllister and Mick Dunlop.

The goalie’s best save of the first half was in the 21st minute, getting down low to his right to claw away Leitch’s drive from 20 yards.

Before the break McAllister surged down the right and teed up Scott Brown, but a poor touch let the midfielder down.

The Blue Toon made the perfect start to the second half, netting in the 48th minute.

Gary Fraser’s cross-field switch of play found Cammy Eadie on the right side of the box and his hooked cross was headed home by the towering LEITCH from six yards.

Forfar should have levelled on 64 minutes when Andy Jackson’s cross from the right found Jordan Kirkpatrick unmarked, but he headed wide from six yards.

The game should have been over with 19 minutes left when McAllister’s cutback from the left found Aidan Smith, but McCallum somehow thwarted him from six yards and then kept out follow-up efforts from Scott Brown and Leitch.