Live-streaming and some clubs taking a year out from action… Lower leagues still plotting way back to football before January

Talk of putting League One and League Two into cold storage has been downplayed.

It has been reported that Scottish football’s third and fourth tiers may be mothballed until supporters are allowed to return to stadiums.

Coronavirus means it looks like next year before crowds will be allowed inside grounds, meaning a restart initially behind closed doors is on the cards.

The Premiership look set to lead the way when it comes to a resumption with the hope that the leagues below the top flight could follow.

The Evening Express understands that currently clubs in the lower leagues are keen to investigate the financial viability of staging games behind closed doors, like those at a higher level.

With no supporters able to attend matches and clubs unable to host hospitality, the normal revenue streams for teams have been cut off as a result of the social distancing measures required to combat Covid-19.

However, there are hopes that fans may pay to watch a live stream of their team’s games from home instead, which would generate revenue for clubs.

There is an acceptance among clubs that not every team down the leagues may be able to stage games behind closed doors and for those that wouldn’t be able to it may be the case that these clubs are mothballed and don’t take part in next season.

At the moment clubs are keen to investigate how and when they can start playing again, even behind closed doors, rather than contemplate placing League One and League Two in abeyance.

With no restart date for football in Scotland set yet there is time for issues to be ironed out.

Individual clubs or leagues being mothballed is likely to cause hardship for players.

For those out of contract this summer it could be months before they get another deal and for those under contract clubs may struggle to pay their wages if football hasn’t resumed by the time the government’s furlough scheme is wound up.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally doesn’t believe behind closed doors games will work in the lower leagues.

He said: “It (clubs taking a year out) is something that makes sense to me, if they are going to try to make us play behind closed doors there’s no point in us trying to restart.

“There are issues around and it’s difficult to come up with something that suits clubs and players.

“But that is the most realistic option for me at our level – if there are no crowds then we don’t play.

“In my opinion that is a no-brainer if it gives the clubs a better chance to survive. I don’t see how that would be possible playing behind closed doors.

“There are big issues there concerning players and clubs to sort out, but it’s important to talk about it and the more they’re talking about it the better.”