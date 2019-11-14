Montrose are example for Peterhead to follow – McInally

Jim McInally believes Saturday’s opponents Montrose are a good example for his Peterhead side.

The Gable Endies visit Balmoor having won their last six games – a run which was started with a 4-3 success against the Blue Toon at Links Park on September 28.

After starting the campaign with no wins from their first seven League One fixtures it’s been an impressive turnaround by Montrose.

Peterhead went through a run of six matches without a win, but back-to-back victories against Raith Rovers and Clyde have lifted spirits.

McInally wants to keep their form going, with Montrose showing what is possible once momentum and confidence have been built up.

He said: “Montrose have won six games on the bounce, which is remarkable anyway. But they’ve done it in a league with three full-time teams who have struggled to win three in a row never mind six.

“They came last season and did well.

“Stewart Petrie is a terrific manager.

“He’s underrated and should probably be getting a sniff at some jobs at a higher level if the game wasn’t full of snobbery. There are some teams should be looking at Stewart.

“We can look at them as inspiration and we just need to try to keep building the momentum and we know if we could win the game it would take us right into the pack in the middle of the table.

“So we know it’s a big game in that regard, and for Montrose to be going for seven on the bounce is unbelievable.”

He added: “They’ve won six already and they certainly won’t be underestimated.”