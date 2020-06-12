Peterhead boss Jim McInally glad ‘right’ SPFL reconstruction option of 14-10-10-10 is finally on table

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes reconstruction to a 14-10-10-10 set-up can still happen.

Ann Budge’s paper suggesting a rejig to a structure of three leagues of 14 or 14-14-16 and an idea from Rangers to bring their colts team and Celtic’s colts team into the SPFL have been dismissed by clubs.

The SPFL board is offering clubs one last reconstruction option of 14-10-10-10.

However, time is of the essence with the Premiership gearing up to start next season on August 1.

If the proposal was to pass Hearts and Inverness Caley Thistle would find themselves in the top flight rather than the Championship and would need to plan for returning to training to be ready for an August resumption.

It’s hoped clubs will be able to vote on the idea in the next week with 75% support required across the Championship, League Ones and Two and 11 Premiership clubs in favour for it to pass.

As well as saving Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer from relegation, a 14-10-10-10 structure would save Peterhead, Clyde and Forfar being relegated, which would have happened in a switch to three tiers, while League Two champions Cove Rangers would also get promotion.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League kings Kelty Hearts would also be brought into the pyramid.

Blue Toon boss McInally, Scotland’s longest-serving manager, said: “If the colts suggestion and 14-14-14 has been knocked on the head then that’s a good thing.

“In my opinion, 14-10-10-10 should have been what was talked about right at the start.

“It’s a proposal which doesn’t hurt anybody. It’s incredible really how things have transpired that we find ourselves here where we should have been looking at the start in my opinion.

“I hope it’s not too little too late. The clubs were asked for their thoughts and we at Peterhead felt 14-10-10-10 was the right option.

“So maybe they’ve had quite a bit of feedback along the same lines.

“It’s incredible that this wasn’t the idea being pushed when reconstruction was first mentioned, they could have been pushing Ann Budge or the reconstruction committee to follow this path.

“Hopefully we’re never placed in this situation again, but if something else was to happen that caused the game similar problems, you should revert to system where nobody suffers.

“I hope 14-10-10-10 has got a chance. For everyone that’s spoken about sporting integrity then this supports the sporting integrity argument. So hopefully the support is there for it.”

Although Rangers suggested bringing in colt teams, clubs didn’t receive a formal proposal from the Ibrox side.

It had been mooted that the Gers and Celtic would pay £125,000 to join the bottom tier with further reduced payments for the next three seasons.

However, the support doesn’t appear to be there, and McInally – a vocal critic of the idea – sees why.

He added: “It was about more than just money when it came to the colts.

“You take the other Premiership clubs into account and they had been totally overlooked.

“And there were clubs that were going to be worse off and relegated unfairly.

“Ultimately it was the wrong time to suggest it and the focus needs to be on 14-10-10-10 and forgetting about the colts.”