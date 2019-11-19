Peterhead’s McInally would welcome McCracken back after coach leaves for Falkirk interim role

David McCracken last night quit Peterhead for Falkirk – but Blue Toon boss Jim McInally hasn’t closed the door on his return to Balmoor.

McCracken and former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller have been appointed interim head coaches by the Bairns, who binned Ray McKinnon as manager.

It’s understood the League One title favourites still plan to conduct interviews with other potential managerial candidates, but if McCracken and Miller impress they could land the job permanently.

McCracken, 38, played for Falkirk for four years prior to joining Peterhead as a player and now coach in 2017.

Miller, 36, was with the Bairns from 2000-2003 and 2015 until January last year.

The striker, who played for the Dons from 2006 until 2010, is now with Livingston.

If the duo don’t get the Falkirk job permanently McInally would welcome McCracken back to Peterhead.

He said: “We’re sad David’s resigned. He came here as a player and he had leadership qualities we wanted to keep.

“That’s why last year we brought him into the coaching side because he had the respect of the players and had a lot to offer.

“He’s always had the ambition to want to be a manager himself.

“Results will dictate in the short term what Falkirk do – but we’re not closing the door on David coming back to Peterhead. I won’t be replacing him in the short term.”