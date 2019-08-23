Peterhead boss McInally wants sharper defending against Forfar

Peterhead manager Jim McInally wants to see his side sharpen up defensively to claim their first league win of the season.

Forfar are the visitors to Balmoor tomorrow as the Blue Toon look to claim their first three points in League One this term.

The Buchan outfit were on course to do that last week, leading Dumbarton 2-0 before slipping to a 3-2 defeat.

McInally is keen to get their first victory in the third tier sooner rather than later, but knows they need to be sharper at the back.

He said: “For 40 minutes everything was good last week, so you hope for more of that.

“There’s no doubt whoever we play this season they are going to have spells where they are on top of us and you need to defend free-kicks and corners.

“Forfar have got Ross Forbes, who is absolutely deadly from set pieces around the box either shooting or crossing.

“We’re going to need to be strong defensively at set pieces and we’ve worked a bit on that at training.

“When there are spells with the other team getting on top we need to be better without the ball and we set-up accordingly.

“We’ll try to be compact and ensure we’re not getting played through.

“Last week there was a spell for 20 minutes after half-time where Dumbarton had too much of the ball, so we need to do better in those spells. If we do I think we can win the game.

“It goes without saying that we want the first win in the league as soon as possible.

“We’re trying to learn from the last time we were in this division and maybe at times we’ve been too expansive playing with two strikers. But we’ll learn and adapt and progress.”

Scott Hooper (ankle), Jamie Stevenson and Derek Lyle (both hamstring) are out with Gary Fraser (calf) doubtful for the clash with the Loons.

But captain Rory McAllister is set to play, despite an ankle problem, and influential midfielder Simon Ferry has had a foot infection.

McInally praised the pair’s desire to help the team and added: “With Simon we’ll wait until he comes up tomorrow and we’ll inspect his feet.

“He was in agony last week, despite that he was still very good in the first half and we’ll give him every opportunity to be available.

“We’ll wrap Rory’s ankle up. He’s trained well this week, so hopefully he can last the game and we can get a turn out of him.

“It’s great that they are always desperate to play and sometimes it means as a manager you have to intervene and take them out of the firing line.

“Sometimes when you have guys like them you just need to take a chance on them. Players have a determination to play and are dedicated to it and Rory and Simon are desperate to help us on the park.

“Sometimes I take a chance when I maybe shouldn’t. Simon had an infected foot, which is quite a bizarre injury.

“We’ll give him right up until tomrrow to be available and hopefully this week he can wear his own boots because last week he had to use a pair of Derek Lyle’s.

“He’s got cream and has been to see a chiropodist, so hopefully he’s on the right path.”