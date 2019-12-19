Peterhead manager McInally targets attacker

Peterhead boss Jim McInally would like to add an attacker to his squad during next month’s transfer window.

The Blue Toon are seventh in League One and have only scored 20 goals in 17 games.

As a result McInally would like to bolster his options going forward with the signing of a striker or a winger in January.

He said: “If I need to carry on with the squad we’ve got then that’s fine with me.

“I think the squad is strong enough to push on in League One.

“There may be scope to do some business in the January window, but I’ll have to wait and see.

“I think if there is scope to strengthen we need to look for a forward player or a wide player.

“We don’t really have out-and-out wingers so if we could get one it might help us.

“It’s funny because last week we were talking down at Airdrie about one of our last visits there (in the 2015-16 season).

“We were 3-1 down late on and ended up winning 4-3. Nicky Riley was absolutely fantastic that day.

“It was a great display of wing play, but wide players that really go at people are hard to find.

“But we were talking about that day and Nicky was a big loss to us. I suppose in terms of options out wide we’ve probably never replaced Nicky.

“He played a lot of games for us, but it’s difficult to find wide players like him now.”

Meanwhile, McInally has also confirmed that there will be no immediate replacement for coach David McCracken who has become Falkirk co-manager.

McInally is keen to encourage senior players Derek Lyle, Simon Ferry and Mick Dunlop to become involved in coaching.