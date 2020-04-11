Jim McInally: SPFL vote farce shows football has gone potty and lost perspective

Peterhead boss Jim McInally would like to see any sort of resolution following the SPFL’s chaotic attempts to end the Championship, League One and League Two seasons.

A proposal from the SPFL board to conclude the lower-league campaigns and name Dundee United Championship champions, Raith Rovers League One winners and Cove Rangers League Two winners was put forward on Wednesday.

The 42 member clubs were asked to cast their vote by 5pm last night with 75% approval required in Premiership, Cham-pionship and across Leagues One and Two for the motion to pass.

When the Evening Express went to print, three clubs had yet to cast their vote meaning the saga is set to rumble on.

Despite one Premiership club and one League One or Two club having not voted, the motion had passed in these divisions.

The final club not to vote was in the Championship and, with seven sides in favour and two against, this team’s vote will result in the motion passing or being rejected.

The Blue Toon voted in favour of the proposal, which would have allowed prize money to be paid to clubs.

McInally, Scotland’s longest-serving gaffer, said: “To be honest I’m putting things in perspective and there are bigger things to worry.

“I want to see my grandkids again, that’s my biggest concern.

“The way things have developed over the last few days football has gone potty and totally lost perspective of itself.

“I’m at the point where I almost don’t care because of the way it’s been handled. Whatever happens and however it affects our team we’ll take it on the chin, but I would like to have a way forward.

“If the season has to be finished at all costs and we end up being relegated then so be it.

“For me it’s not about wanting it to be passed because we’d be OK, it’s about wanting something to happen one way or the other so we at least have some sort of plan going forward.

“But when you have so many people making a decision you don’t get a decision.

“I keep going on about this – but we need a leader and a figure head for these decisions.

“That’s not having a go at anybody, it’s having a go at the system because the system is wrong.

“If they say this season has to be finished at all costs and it takes until August, September, October or even longer then bring it on.

“But lets put things in perspective, it’s not the most important thing in the world.

“What has been shown with the vote is that most people in the lower leagues and even the Premiership want it.

“So a lot of people want the same thing. Everyone knew the clubs that had issues with it and that’s understandable – Partick Thistle for example weren’t going to vote to relegate themselves.

“The Premiership is still just postponed so that will be sorted out at a later date.”

Meanwhile, Cove Rangers opted to remain silent on the matter, until a clear outcome has been received.

They are one of the clubs who stand to benefit from the SPFL’s initial proposal of promoting the league leaders from each division.

Sixteen clubs in Leagues One and Two had voted in favour of the proposal.