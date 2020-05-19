Peterhead manager McInally sceptical on regional hub viability

Peterhead manager Jim McInally sees the merit in regional hub stadiums, but believes it will be hard to make it happen.

Scottish football’s joint response group announced last week they had discussed the possibility of hub stadiums hosting multiple games over a weekend with fans able to attend while observing social distancing measures.

In the north-east Pittodrie would be the natural choice as a hub.

Blue Toon boss McInally, who is Scotland’s longest-serving manager, said: “It’s a good idea, but is there any chance of it happening?

“At the end of the day would the proposal be that Peterhead would be playing at Pittodrie? Aberdeen don’t let their reserves play at Pittodrie, so what chance have the likes of ourselves, Cove, Elgin and potentially Inverness and Ross County got of playing at Pittodrie?

“I felt it was a decent idea because it would allow fans to go to football.

“We have an average crowd of about 500 for games at Balmoor, but if we played at Pittodrie we’d probably have roughly 100 there.”