Jim McInally says fans’ help will make difference as Peterhead build squad for new season

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has thanked the people who supported the club’s fundraising efforts and says the cash raised could help him sign players.

The Blue Toon have been running a super 50/50 over the last few months which concluded last weekend.

After prize money was handed out the Buchan side were left with almost £19,000.

McInally does yet know what his budget will be for the new season – which is set to start on October 17 – but says money raised may help him keep players at Balmoor or bring in new faces.

He said: “The total was fantastic and that will help the club massively, it shows that there are people there who care about the club.

“We’re still not quite at the stage of knowing what are budget is going to be yet.

“But the money raised of course could make a difference when it comes to signing a player or resigning players.

“When it comes to budgets I think we’ll need to get the club opened again and see how we go from there. The coffee shop can open from the 15th and there’s other things we’ll be able to do soon.

“Once the fixture list comes out we can get season tickets sorted out.

“I know people are selling season tickets, but with the 27 games we don’t know how many home games we’ll have so it’s hard to sell stuff when you don’t know.

“It’s tough to price it right but once all these things are sorted out then we’ll be able to get round to restarting training and signing and resigning players.”