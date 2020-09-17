Peterhead boss Jim McInally pleased with trialists looking to win Blue Toon deal

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is pleased with how the trialists he’s brought in are shaping up.

The Blue Toon gave seven new faces an opportunity to impress in Tuesday’s 1-0 friendly defeat at Dundee.

English defender Kyle Bailey started with winger ex- Broughty Athletic winger Derryn Kesson, centre-back Lewis Bell formerly of BSC Glasgow and Celtic, midfielders Lewis Crosbie (ex-Dunfermline) and Max Barry (ex-Aberdeen), former Airdrie and Celtic goalie Reece Willison and English striker Hashim Bakar introduced from the bench.

McInally said: “Kyle was very good at right-back, particularly when you consider that he hasn’t played since February.

“He’s got a great physique and is a good athlete and defensively he did well against Declan McDaid and he did well going forward and used the ball well.

“Derryn came on and was doing fine, unfortunately he went over his ankle so we took him off to protect him, but he did fine when he was on.

“Unfortunately he will be a wee doubt for the weekend (friendlies against Fraserburgh and Formartine United).

“Lewis Bell went on at centre-half, he’s been training with us for a wee while and he did fine.

“All I can say for the goalies is that in the first half Lenny Wilson had one save to make and in the second I don’t think Reece had any which probably says a lot about how we played.

“Lewis Crosbie came on as did Max Barry, but Max felt his hamstring and had to come off.

“Hashim played up front with Isaac Layne later on and he did well, between they caused Dundee some problems.”