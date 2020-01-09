Jim McInally looks to snare Queen of the South midfielder Andrew McCarthy in time for Peterhead’s Falkirk clash

Peterhead are set to sign Queen of the South midfielder Andrew McCarthy.

The 21-year-old’s opportunities at Palmerston have been limited this season and he has only made nine appearances after joining from Partick Thistle last summer.

As a result McCarthy was keen to move on and impressed Blue Toon boss Jim McInally when he trained with the Buchan side on Tuesday.

If McCarthy is released from his Doonhamers contract and Peterhead can complete the signing in time, he could feature against Falkirk on Saturday.

McInally said: “At 18 or 19 he was playing in a lot of big games for Partick Thistle.

“He needs to kick-start his career again and hopefully we can give him that platform.

“I’m really pleased he’s decided to join, because of Derek Lyle (Peterhead striker) training with Queen of the South we got the heads up that he might be available.

“If he gets back to his form of a couple of years ago then he’ll do well for us.”

Falkirk’s visit to Balmoor on Saturday promises to be a unique occasion for the Blue Toon as they come up against former coach David McCracken – now Bairns co-manager alongside Lee Miller – for the first time since he left Balmoor in November.

For McInally, facing someone that knows Peterhead’s squad and how they want to play inside out presents an interesting challenge.

He said: “It’s something that’s been in my mind and you’ve got to think about maybe throwing him a curveball.

“I’ve already got things in my head to try to change things a wee bit.

“I watched his interview last week and they’d played 4-4-2 for the first time since they took over and they were delighted with it.

“So I’d be shocked if they played anything other than 4-4-2 and we might come up with a way to combat that.

“David will be pretty sure of how we’ll play, but Falkirk still have to deal with so it will be an interesting day.”

Falkirk are third in League One, three points behind leaders Raith Rovers.

McInally hopes McCracken and Miller can get the Bairns back to the Championship, but added: “We can give them a wee setback, then it’s up to them – but good luck to them to get to where they want to go.”