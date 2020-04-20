IN PICTURES: Jim McInally reflects on seven-year anniversary of day Peterhead stunned Rangers

For Peterhead it’s a high watermark and a result that may never be topped.

Today marks seven years since the Blue Toon silenced Ibrox with a stunning 2-1 success against Rangers.

Following their financial implosion, the Gers had been demoted to the Third Division.

And although they had already wrapped up the title, this was a shock defeat against the Buchan outfit.

The Govan side made the perfect start with Lee McCulloch capitalising on Dean Cowie’s short pass back to round goalie Graeme Smith and score.

McCulloch hit the woodwork soon after, but Peterhead equalised midway through the first period when Ryan Strachan and Rory McAllister played a short corner and the former’s cross was headed home by Scott Ross.

David Templeton hit a post before half-time, but 11 minutes into the second period Peterhead’s moment arrived.

Steve Noble exchanged passes with Andy Rodgers down the left and teed up McAllister who lashed home a shot from the edge of the box.

Reflecting on the occasion manager, Jim McInally said: “It probably is the greatest result the club has had, to beat Rangers at Ibrox.

“We actually played better against them at home on the first day of the season and were unlucky to draw 2-2.

“We did well in all four games against them that season, but I still think the first game was the best we played and it was a travesty that we didn’t win.

“But we knew we could be competitive (at Ibrox) and even the Rangers goal that day was a mistake from Dean Cowie.

“We knew if we played well we had a chance.

“Our goalkeeper and defence did well and hung in there and the winning goal was just typical Rory.

“Steven Noble does well down the left with a one-two and finds Rory and then he sidesteps a defender and curls a great shot into the net.

“It was a goal that deserved to win any game. I’ve been lucky to have a lot of good memories at Peterhead with winning leagues and getting to the Petrofac Cup final, beating Hearts and beating Dundee.

“But to go to Ibrox and win is something the club might never do again so it’s nice to have been part of that.”

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Despite the Gers being in the Third Division, Ally McCoist’s team still contained Neil Alexander, Lee Wallace, Templeton, Ian Black, Fraser Aird, McCulloch and Andy Little.

McInally added: “People can speak about the strength of Rangers at the time, but it was a still a Rangers team that were far too strong for the Third Division.”

For McInally, the memories of celebration after the game are still vivid.

He said: “It was a remarkable day and I have great memories after the game on the bus going up the road.

“We stopped at Auchterarder for a fish supper and old Norman Bomber Crighton (long-serving club stalwart) was dancing in a pub in Auchterarder because he was so delighted.

“That’s when it hits home when you see people like him who are so steeped in the club coming down on the bus with us and really enjoying his day.

“That’s what makes it special. Never in his wildest dreams would he have envisaged beating Rangers at Ibrox.”