McInally hoping for more Fraser fireworks after goal helps down Raith Rovers

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes there is more to come from Gary Fraser after the midfielder bagged his second goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

McInally had been expecting more goals out of the ex-Partick Thistle man, given his track record at Firhill.

Fraser curled home a well-taken second for the Blue Toon as they ended their two-month wait for a League 1 win, after Jack Leitch’s opener.

McInally said: “I said to him I’ve been waiting for that. When you watch Gary Fraser on YouTube and see the goals he scored for Partick Thistle, we’ve been waiting on something like that.

“When he’s playing well he’s a class act. He got the confidence and you could see that with his free-kicks. Hopefully they all get a lift out of it.

“I’ve been here eight years and I don’t think we’ve lost three games in a row, never mind four. This is the strongest squad we’ve had. We’ve played what were the league leaders and we were better than them.

“They need to believe in themselves and believe they’re a good side.”

Leitch pounced on a goalkeeping error to notch his second goal of the season on 34 minutes.

Raith stopper David McGurn mis-hit a clearance straight to Scott Brown, who headed the ball back into the former Motherwell man’s path and he directed his shot into an empty net.

Peterhead held league leaders Raith at bay for most of the first half, with Greg Fleming relatively untroubled in the home goal. His first meaningful save came 10 minutes into the second half when he kicked away John Baird’s half-volley at his near post.

Rory McAllister, brought on in the second half, took aim from 25 yards in what would have been a spectacular end to his goal drought. However, the ball fizzed just over McGurn’s crossbar.

At the other end, a desperate block from Scott Hooper kept substitute Grant Anderson’s strike away from goal and fellow replacement Jack Smith flicked the crossbar as Raith cranked up the pressure on the Blue Toon goal.

However, Fraser capped a flowing counter-attack for the home side by finding the bottom corner from 25 yards and Raith’s Iain Davidson saw red for dissent to compound their misery.

McInally started with Derek Lyle as the lone striker and left McAllister on the bench until the second half, in a bid to manage the workloads of both players.

He said: “I had it in my mind that we weren’t going to play with the two strikers because we wanted to press high up the park. Bearing in mind that Del is 38 and Rory is struggling a bit with his ankle, I didn’t think we could afford to do that.

“I spoke to Rory on Friday – it would be better bringing him on when the game was stretched and they were tired.

“I thought he was fantastic when he came on. He was a handful and had a terrific shot that went just over the bar. It was just a case of managing both of them, at the stages they’re at.”