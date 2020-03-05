Jim McInally glad to have striker Ben Armour available for League One run-in

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is pleased to have striker Ben Armour back in the reckoning for the League One run-in.

The 21-year-old is in contention to feature against Falkirk at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

Armour’s last appearance was against Dumbarton on January 25. However, he injured a hamstring moments after scoring the winning goal in that Balmoor encounter.

The former Morton player has returned to training in the last couple of weeks, but hasn’t felt totally pain free.

As a result Blue Toon boss McInally has taken no chances with Armour.

But the Buchan gaffer says Armour is ready to return to action against the Bairns this weekend.

McInally said: “Ben has trained this week and he seems to be totally pain free.

“A couple of weeks ago when he was training he still didn’t feel totally right so I didn’t take a chance on him.

“Ben’s never got the benefit of the goal he scored against Dumbarton.

“But he has a bigger part to play now with his pace and hold-up play which will be important to us.

“It’s good to get Ben back involved and with him and Aidan Smith we have good legs in a forward area.”

It’s unlikely McInally will start Armour against Falkirk, but says his pace and hold-up play are valuable attributes that could be used to good effect from the bench.

McInally added: “Ben probably won’t be ready to start the game on Saturday and I wouldn’t want to put his leg under that stress of starting.

“But he’s a good substitute to bring on, especially if we’re under a bit of pressure and need an out ball.”