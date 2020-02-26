Jim McInally frustrated by Peterhead’s ‘fragility’ in League One draw with Forfar

Peterhead boss Jim McInally called on his side to be stronger after they let two pivotal points slip from their grasp.

The Blue Toon drew 1-1 with League One relegation rivals Forfar at Balmoor last night.

The Buchan outfit had led through Steven Boyd’s goal, but their fragility was exposed as Steven Doris equalised in the 82nd minute and it finished level despite Boyd hitting the bar in the closing seconds.

The result means Peterhead are still seventh in League One but just two points clear of the relegation play-off spot, which is occupied by the Loons, who along with eighth-placed Clyde have a game in hand.

McInally said: “It’s disappointing to get ourselves in a winning position and lose a goal from a long, searching free-kick that we don’t defend.

“Doris scores a good header but it’s the frailties that come afterwards that’s most annoying.

“As soon as it happens the boys get frantic and nervous and look all over the place.

“That comes from a lack of confidence and once we got ahead you could see we were playing with some confidence and we had a couple of chances to get a second.

“But we didn’t get it and I think we needed it. We were unlucky at the end to hit the bar but that’s just the way it goes.

“You could see confidence was low even in the first half. We played a lot of good stuff in possession but the final pass wasn’t happening for us.

“Then all of a sudden we’re hit with a counter-attack and they nearly scored and you could see the fragility.

“That’s just what happens when you’ve lost a few games. We’ve stopped the rot at least in terms of losing games and if you’re not going to win, it’s better to at least draw.

“But we need to improve because there’s a fragility there which is scary at times.

“It does feel like two points dropped, especially when it looked like we would score at the end.”

The first clear chance of the night fell to the visitors with Jordon Kirkpatrick’s perfectly weighted through ball putting Robbie Leitch clear, but goalie Greg Fleming managed to tip the winger’s effort from the left side of the area clear.

Peterhead’s best first-half attempts were a Jack Leitch shot straight at Marc McCallum and an Alan Cook cross that found no takers in the middle.

Fleming made another important stop three minutes prior to half-time, parrying Bernard Coll’s effort away after Bobby Barr slipped the full-back in down the left.

The Blue Toon made a bright start to the second half and were rewarded by taking the lead in the 49th minute.

Jamie Stevenson’s long throw-in from the right was flicked on by Jason Brown and after Cook’s effort from a tight angle was blocked, the loose ball fell to BOYD who rammed home a left-foot shot from six yards.

Chances to grab a crucial second were passed up by the home side. Aberdeen loanee Luc Bollan had two headers on target and Boyd prodded a volley wide and also worked McCallum with a first-time effort.

But eight minutes from time Coll crossed from the left and DORIS looped a header into the left corner.

Boyd was closest to finding a winner when Scott Brown’s shot was blocked into his path but Boyd’s effort from close range crashed off the bar in the third minute of injury time.