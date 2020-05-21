Peterhead manager Jim McInally: Bundesliga return confirmed football without fans is a waste of time

Watching German football resuming behind closed doors has reinforced Jim McInally’s view that Scotland shouldn’t go down the same route.

When Scottish football returns after coronavirus it appears likely, certainly in the Premiership, it will be without supporters.

However Peterhead manager McInally isn’t a fan of the option and said: “I have to be honest watching some of the German Bundesliga games at the weekend was torture.

“Football without supporters is a waste of time, I think it was the great Jock Stein that said football is all about the fans and he was 100% accurate.

“I was watching a game on Sunday and I had to turn it off after about 20 minutes.

“One team would pass it around the back and then eventually the other team would press a little bit it would go back to the goalie and be booted forward and then the other team would take it and just do the same.

“The players were under no pressure and if there had been a crowd there they would have been getting booed.

“If there had been a crowd there at some point they would have had to attempt to pass the ball forward.

“Without the crowd it was totally different, it wasn’t even like watching a pre-season friendly in normal circumstances it was like a bounce game that clubs have with each other to get players back to fitness.

“I played in plenty of them and they served the purpose of getting players back to fitness or getting somebody game time, but they’re not like a proper game.

“In football you get a lot of good training players and right now the really good training players must be in their element in Germany.

“But as soon as they play in front of a crowd they haven’t got the bottle to do what they do in training.

“They were under no pressure to pass the ball forward or try to do something positive, it was too easy just for them to pass back to the goalie.

“I tried to watch a couple of games and after 20-25 minutes it was torture watching what they were serving up.”

For lower league clubs in Scotland playing matches with no supporters coming through the turnstiles or matchday hospitality doesn’t appear to be financially viable.

Blue Toon boss McInally would rather wait and restart when fans are allowed into grounds.

Scotland’s longest serving manager added: “I admire their intentions in Germany and what they’ve tried to do but I don’t think it’s the right route for Scotland to go down.

“If it comes to a restart I think there will have to come a point where we’re just told to get on with things and get back to normal.

“I think that goes for life in general as much as football. We need to try to help people rebuild their businesses and help people get back on their feet.

“When it comes to football if they have behind closed doors in mind I think they should just forget it.

“The Premiership might want to go down that road because of the new Sky deal, but having watched the Bundlesliga at the weekend it just reiterates my thoughts it would be a total waste of time.”