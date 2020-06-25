October restart for League One and League Two ‘makes sense’ to Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes October is a realistic target for starting next season’s League One and Two campaigns.

The Scottish Premiership is planning for an August 1 start to next term with the Championship aiming to begin the new season on October 17.

Although nothing has been agreed yet, League One and Two hope to follow the same path as the second tier, with a 27-game season starting in October.

The hope is, come October, supporters would also be allowed to attend games, although it seems social distancing will still need to be observed.

Blue Toon boss McInally said: “October is something realistic to aim for and it makes sense to me.

“The next step really is getting a fixture list drawn up because then it gives clubs the chance to sell those fixtures by coming up with season ticket packages, match sponsorship, hospitality and that sort of things.

“Refunds will also need to be sorted out for the games that supporters missed out on this season, whether it’s discount on next season’s tickets or money back.

“There’s lots to do and lots to sort out, but it’s positive that things are moving forward.

“A 27-game league season will be fine, I know it’s less games but in the time frame it would work well.

“I think there’s still the hope that the Betfred Cup, Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup will all be played, so there should be plenty of games.”

McInally believes having restart date on the horizon is also good news for Scotland’s players who have been out of action since March.

Some are facing uncertain futures when it comes to being kept on by clubs, while those under contracts are trying to keep fit on their own.

McInally has seen in it first hand with former Peterhead attacker and son-in-law Ryan Dow, who is now with Dunfermline.

He added: “Getting closer to a restart is particularly good for players because it must have been so hard for them.

“It’s been more than three months since they played or trained and when that’s what you’re used to it must be difficult to lose it.

“I know how hard it is for Ryan, it’s been such a long time for these guys without doing their jobs and it’s hard.

“Keeping fit and going out running on their own is no fun, it’s like everyone else with this pandemic, everybody has been affected in their own way.

“Football doesn’t deserve to be put on a pedestal in terms of things that have been impacted over the last few months.

“The one thing with football is that it’s a community thing, it brings communities together.

“For supporters it’s a release or an escape for them and you never know we might find that more supporters come to games and support clubs when we do return just because they’re so grateful to have it back.”