Peterhead boss Jim McInally disappointed with SPFL reconstruction outcome

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says he’s saddened by the lack of support for reconstruction.

The last attempt to rejig the SPFL structure for next season to 14-10-10-10 failed yesterday after only 16 of the 42 clubs indicated they would support it.

With the current 12-10-10-10 set-up remaining Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer will be relegated, while Inverness Caley Thistle, Falkirk and Edinburgh City – second in the Championship, League One and League Two – have seen promotion hopes dashed.

Highland and Lowland League champions Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts have also been denied the chance to step up.

McInally believes 14-10-10-10 was the reconstruction solution to ensure no team was harmed.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “For the teams that are getting relegated I feel sorry for them.

“It was 16 clubs that said they would support it, so some of those people that have been talking about sporting integrity might as well stop because there’s obviously none in Scottish football.

“I don’t think any team should have suffered and there was a chance to do the right thing and I think some clubs have neglected their duties by not supporting this.

“I don’t think it’s helped that it took so long to bring 14-10-10-10 to the table.

“I felt it was a way to reconstruct without harming anybody and that it should have been the first suggestion on the table.

“But when you see only 16 teams supporting it, then it shows it’s a lot more than teams being relegated that people are concerned about.

“It’s sad because I know Hearts had a bad season, but there was always that chance they could have got out of it and Partick Thistle had a game in hand, so it’s even harsher on them. I’m disappointed.

“It can’t be forgotten that Brora and Kelty have had the door shut on them as well and it’s not fair on them either.”