Peterhead boss McInally claims Simon Ferry red against Clyde wasn’t even a foul

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is planning to appeal Simon Ferry’s red card in their 2-0 win over Clyde.

The influential Blue Toon midfielder was sent off by referee Chris Graham in injury time at Balmoor, despite appearing to come off worst in a full-blooded challenge with the Bully Wee’s Ray Grant.

McInally said: “When the players came down the tunnel at the end the Clyde players were asking the referee why Simon had been sent off and they said it wasn’t a foul never mind a red card.

“Ray Grant came up to me after the game and said, ‘Tell Simon I’m sorry I didn’t mean to catch him’, because Simon had been left with stud marks on his knee and his shin.

“Hopefully we can get footage of the incident and get it appealed. It was quite a tousy game and there were a few times where the players squared up to each other.

“But the referee seemed to lose control a wee bit.”

Derek Lyle and Scott Brown got the goals as Peterhead returned to winning ways and moved above Clyde into seventh.

McInally added: “I’m pleased to win. Bizarrely the performance was incomparable to last week against East Fife when we had total control and passed the ball well and got nothing from the game.

“Saturday was about playing the conditions well and neither goalie really had a save to make, but we took the chances we had.

“It was a good day for us in terms of the table and we play Raith Rovers and Falkirk in the next two games, so it was important we won.

“Winning ugly was certainly better than playing well and not taking anything from the game.

“When you’re playing against somebody like David Goodwillie it’s always good to get a clean sheet because he’s such a good player and could play at a higher level.

“Overall we deserved to win the game and football is a funny game because you can play really well one week and then the next week it’s a battle and you get the win and everybody goes home happier even though you didn’t play as well.

“But in recent weeks we’ve needed to find a way to get the job done so it was good.”

In a game of few chances Lyle put the Blue Toon ahead on the half hour when he finished Ben Armour’s pinpoint cross from the right and Brown settled the issue late on after Rory McAllister nutmegged a defender down the left before squaring the ball.