Peterhead boss Jim McInally challenges Blue Toon to follow up first league win at Montrose

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is looking for his side to built on their first league victory of the season against Montrose today.

The Blue Toon got off the mark at the third attempt in League One last weekend by defeating Clyde 2-0 at Broadwood.

This afternoon the Buchan outfit make the trip to Links Park to tackle the Gable Endies and McInally hopes his players can follow up their Clyde success.

McInally said: “It would be nice to back up last week’s result, that’s a given. But you can tell already in these league that every point is a prisoner and we’re going to need to dig out results.

“Hopefully we can do that again on Saturday, we’re coming off the back of a good away result and so are Montrose (3-2 win at Forfar).

“We need to keep reaching those standards and if we play as well as we did last week we’ll run Montrose close.”

In two trips to Links Park last season Peterhead were twice defeated 4-3.

Although entertaining encounters to watch, conceding eight times at the Angus venue didn’t please McInally.

Scotland’s longest serving manager knows his charges can’t afford a repeat on this occasion and would be thrilled if they could make it back to back clean sheets.

He added: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Montrose as a club and we always have good games against them and I’m sure this won’t be any different.

“I just hope we’re on the right end of a result at Links Park this time because we lost 4-3 there twice last season.

“They were terrific games, but we came out on the wrong side of them so we need to defend a bit better this time that’s for sure. If we’ve got a clean sheet come five o’clock then that would be brilliant.

“It’s always tough against Montrose because whatever it takes to win they’ll do it and they’ve got different formations they can play which can cause you problems.

“They’ve got a strong squad again this season. They did lose Blair Lyons to Partick Thistle, but they’ve still got a lot of good players.

“Their two full-backs Cammy Ballantyne and Andrew Steeves are probably as good as you get at this level with the way they bomb forward and cause you problems.”

An ankle injury keeps Josh Mulligan on the sidelines while Isaac Layne is also set to miss out with a knee problem.