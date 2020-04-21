Jim McInally: ‘Reconstruction is carrot being dangled to SPFL teams and proposed changes will fail’

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons any reconstruction plans will fail and has hit out at the way lower league clubs have been treated.

The SPFL’s reconstruction taskforce met for the first time yesterday.

The 15-member panel, chaired by Hearts’ Ann Budge and Hamilton’s Les Gray, will look at possible shake-ups to the league structure for next season.

Much of the talk has centred around preventing any team being relegated and as result increasing the Premiership to 14 teams.

Blue Toon manager McInally believes any proposal will struggle to pass with 75% approval needed across the bottom three divisions and an 11-1 majority in favour in the Premiership if the financial distribution model was to change.

The Buchan gaffer is also unhappy with Budge and others being on the panel when they have a conflict of interest.

Hearts are bottom of the Premiership, but reconstruction could save them from relegation.

McInally said: “To me it’s a token gesture really and the carrot of reconstruction being dangled to the teams. And then they’ll go through the process and not do it. The way the voting structures are it’s just about impossible.

“Turkeys won’t vote for Christmas, that’s the bottom line.

“This isn’t about the wee teams, this is about the Premiership teams and because of the lack of voting power the wee teams have got it’s up to the Premiership.

“I don’t see the Premiership going for reconstruction because it dilutes their money. For the teams in the Premiership that are always fighting relegation an expanded league increases their chances of getting relegated.

“The voting structures aren’t right – every club in the Championship, League One and League Two could vote for a reconstruction proposal and it could fail because two Premiership clubs vote against it.

“With the panel, conflicts of interests should straight away be taken out of the equation – instead we have people with a conflict of interest (such as Budge) taking charge of the matter.”

McInally was unhappy at those within Scottish football suggesting the resolution passed last week to end the Championship, League One and League Two needed to go through to save lower league clubs financially.

He added: “There’s been too many people saying this club is due £25,000 or whatever, when in actual fact clubs at our level are due around £3,000-£4,000 at this time of the season because the rest has already been paid.

“There were a lot of people quoting figures that weren’t correct. A lot of us at lower league level have been trying to get the message out that the money lower league clubs will get is small amounts.

“The wee teams like ourselves voted for the resolution because they wanted clarity about this season and wanted to be able to prepare for players going out of contract and try to come up with their budgets for next season.

“There’s no way clubs voted on the basis of getting £3,000 in their coffers.”