Peterhead boss Jim McInally: SPFL treated us with contempt by not calling off clash earlier

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hit out at the SPFL after their League One clash with Forfar was abandoned.

The Blue Toon’s fixture with the Loons at Balmoor was called off after half an hour by referee Steven Reid due to strong winds as a result of Storm Ciara.

The Buchan outfit asked the SPFL to consider postponing the game on Friday due to the poor weather forecast, but that plea fell on deaf ears.

Despite heavy gusts during the warm-up, ref Reid opted to start the match and -although the wind didn’t appear to have strengthened during 30 goalless minutes – he then opted to abandon the game following consultation with McInally and Forfar manager Stuart Malcolm.

McInally said: “We’re just frustrated because we flagged up to the SPFL on Friday what the forecast was going to be like.

“Nobody seems to listen and it’s just been a wasted day. We actually stopped our central belt players coming up on Friday night because we knew the game wouldn’t finish.

“I don’t blame the referee because as soon as the information we gave them (SPFL) is discarded the referee has to come up here and it’s then put on him to make the decision.

“It was clear the wind was going to get worse as the day went on.

“We spoke to the referee before the game because in the warm-up Greg Fleming took a kick which went back over his bar.

“I’m not blaming the referee, I’m blaming the SPFL because they treated us with total contempt and disregard.

“We flagged it up to them on Friday.”

Having played well going into the wind, McInally was looking forward to the second half and hoping Peterhead could take advantage of playing with the breeze in the second period.

He added: “We thought after half an hour we think we’re doing well playing against the wind.

“We actually got into a few decent positions and got forward a few times.

“Once we’d reached the half-hour mark I thought he would carry on for longer.

“But there was a corner where the ball kept moving and he cited that as the reason.

“I don’t blame the referee because he’s been put in a difficult position and it’s a position he shouldn’t have been put in.”