Peterhead manager Jim McInally backs plan to halt League One season

Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes declaring the Championship, League One and League Two seasons over would be the correct decision.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant completing the 2019-20 campaign looks unlikely.

The SPFL have put forward a proposal to call a halt to this term in the lower leagues with final placing being decided on points per game achieved by each club.

The Premiership remains postponed, opening the possibility its fixtures may be completed at some point.

If the proposal is passed, the Blue Toon, currently eighth in League One, will stay up.

McInally, pictured, has sympathy for Partick Thistle and Stranraer, who are facing relegation, but Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “What has been put forward is only common sense, really.

“I’ve said I didn’t see the Championship, League One and League Two getting finished.

“I could see them trying to finish the Premiership and they might try it behind closed doors.

“If they want to do that then this is the best way to go about it, but it’s important to let the rest of us get on with things.

“When it comes to these decisions sometimes you come out on the right side of it and sometimes on the wrong side.

“If it goes through I suppose at Peterhead we can look at it that maybe we’ve dodged a bullet to a certain extent.

“But ultimately being where we are in the table keeps us out of trouble.

“I have total sympathy for anybody that is a victim of this potential decision.

“But I think in this period there was never going to be a way to please everybody because it just doesn’t look possible to play these games.”