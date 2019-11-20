Peterhead’s McInally backing new Falkirk interim co-boss McCracken

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has backed David McCracken to be a success as a manager.

McCracken yesterday became interim head coach at Falkirk alongside former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller.

The 38-year-old has been with the Blue Toon as a player and a coach since the summer of 2017.

McCracken played for the Buchan outfit in 2017-18 before being made a coach in the summer of last year.

McInally knows McCracken is not going into an easy job, with Falkirk expected to be winning League One.

But the Balmoor boss thinks his former coach and Miller are up to the task.

McInally said: “David can be a good manager.

“He’s going to a demanding club but he has some experience of that.

“He’s seen the pressure we’ve been under for the last two seasons to win every week and win League Two.

“It’s a similar scenario where second isn’t really good enough.

“He played under that pressure and coached under that pressure last season so he knows how that feels.

“I think him and Lee Miller will give the place a lift because they are popular with the fans.

“If the supporters get behind them it will help Falkirk’s players.

“We didn’t just want to make him a coach and not let him do anything.

“Most of the training we do on Tuesday was set out and led my David.

“Then usually I came in with my part near the end and he’s played a big part for us as a coach.

“In the dug-out he’s always vocal and helping the players. He’s taken to coaching well.”