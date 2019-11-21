Peterhead boss McInally backing depth with Brown injured for Raith cup clash

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has urged somebody else to make the most of their opportunity with Scott Brown injured.

The Blue Toon midfielder is out for a couple of weeks after suffering a minor hamstring tear in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Montrose.

Brown is one of the first names on McInally’s teamsheet, but the Buchan gaffer has backed the 24-year-old’s replacement to step up to the plate in Saturday’s Scottish Cup against Raith Rovers.

McInally said: “Scott’s hamstring went a little bit on Saturday, but he came off right after he felt something and it isn’t too bad.

“He could have been out for a month, but it’s only going to be a few weeks.

“He has been taping his hamstring up a little bit of late and I don’t like that.

“I’d prefer him to be able to play without the tape and be pain free.

“So we’ll wait until he is able to do that before we get him back in the team.

“But Saturday’s game provides a good opportunity for somebody else to show what they can do.

“But if Scott’s only out for a couple of weeks that’s OK – it could have been a lot longer.”

Meanwhile, right-back Jamie Stevenson is also a doubt with an ankle problem.