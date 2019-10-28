McInally backing Peterhead to turn League One campaign round

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insists his team will turn things round after defeat to Dumbarton made it six League One games without a win.

Ryan McGeever’s 54th minute goal gave the Sons victory at the Rock and leaves the Blue Toon ninth in the table after suffering their fourth straight defeat.

The Buchan side had chances through Rory McAllister, Derek Lyle and Scott Brown, while ref Steven Kirkland turned down a strong penalty claim after a shove on Ben Armour.

But McGeever’s finish from Issac Layne’s cross-cum-shot was the difference and McInally says his side need to find their shooting boots having only scored twice in six games.

He said: “I hate losing and I hate losing four games in a row, but we need to keep digging in.

“If I was going home on a Saturday having seen teams playing us off the park I’d be concerned, but the way we’ve played has been encouraging.

“We can only keep doing what we’re doing and we’ll get a break. We had a stonewall penalty turned down.

“It’s about mentality and I didn’t see many failures in the team to be honest.

“You keep looking at the character of the players and I’ve got so much faith in them.

“When I see them playing like that I know we will turn it round.

“The period where we conceded the goal was the only five minutes in the game where we were poor.

“We had close to 15 shots on goal, but only three shots were on target.

“I thought first half we played really well and Derek Lyle almost scored after 15 seconds.

“But we’re going through a period where we can’t buy a goal.

“After Dumbarton scored I don’t think they were back up the park again – their manager Jim Duffy said to me after the game they had robbed us.

“We’re suffering from a lack of confidence in front of goal at the minute.”

McInally is confident things will improve and added: “We need to be mentally strong and keep working hard.

“Montrose beat us and have won four games in a row now so it shows you can go on a run.

“We need to keep showing the same attitude, because the attitude is brilliant. But we need to find the Midas touch in front of goal.”