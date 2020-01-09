Former Peterhead coach David McCracken says it’s good to talk as he prepares to visit Balmoor with Falkirk

Often in sport when two friends face each other they keep their distance in the build-up.

But David McCracken doesn’t expect that to be the case this week when he faces Peterhead for the first time as Falkirk co-manager.

The 38-year-old left his coaching role at the Blue Toon to become Bairns joint-boss alongside Lee Miller in November.

Since departing Balmoor, McCracken has spoken to Buchan boss Jim McInally regularly and he doesn’t expect that to change.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to him yet this week, but I’ll probably still give him a phone before Saturday.

“That’s just the way it is. We can have a good chat about football and he’s been great with me.

“If I’ve ever had to call on him for a bit of advice he’s been fantastic and I’m fortunate to be able to ask him.

“I need to say thanks to Jim and everybody at Peterhead who allowed me the opportunity to go to Falkirk.

“Jim was great about it and I can’t speak highly enough about him.

“This week is a bit different because I know all the boys really well. I’ve still spoken to Jim every week about football things since I left.

“That’s been good and it’s something I’ll carry on doing because he’s a great manager with a lot of knowledge and experience.”

Having coached with Peterhead for 18 months, McCracken is well aware of the challenge Falkirk face.

He added: “Knowing them so well can work for you or against you, but I know how well they can play and as a result it’s not going to be an easy game.”